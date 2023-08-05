Previous
Next
Graffiti by lstasel
Photo 3333

Graffiti

We have a fair number of trains passing through the area but don't see too many stopped.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I wonder if we should call this street art or track art? LOL
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise