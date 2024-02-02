Previous
Daisies by lstasel
Photo 3513

Daisies

I don't do a lot of black & white but I am going to try to do flash of red February. Should be a good learning experience.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
962% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh a beautiful conversion!
February 4th, 2024  
