Photo 3526
Coon
This is the first racoon I have seen in a while. It was pretty dark out so hard to get a shot. ISO3200 and still not in focus.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
b&w
,
racoon
,
for2024
