Flock by lstasel
Flock

We only see the cedar waxwings one or two days every year. They stop by on their way south to eat the holly berries. Unfortunately, it is cold and rainy today. Hopefully they will return tomorrow.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Laura

