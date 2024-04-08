Sign up
Photo 3580
Eclipse
Didn't think I would ever get this done.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
moon
sun
eclipse
composite
solar eclipse
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing. Congratulations on taking the shots AND on getting this all together.
August 9th, 2024
