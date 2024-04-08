Previous
Eclipse by lstasel
Photo 3580

Eclipse

Didn't think I would ever get this done.
8th April 2024

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1013% complete

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing. Congratulations on taking the shots AND on getting this all together.
August 9th, 2024  
