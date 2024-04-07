Previous
Rollin' in the Dirt by lstasel
Photo 3579

Rollin' in the Dirt

Lots of hair on this pony. Really enjoying his dirt bath.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
