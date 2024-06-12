Previous
Next
Remodel by lstasel
Photo 3642

Remodel

This barn has had a complete renovation. The last shot I took of it was almost a year ago.
https://365project.org/lstasel/365/2023-07-06
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise