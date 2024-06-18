Sign up
Photo 3648
Fields and Clouds
Hoping for some rain soon. We had a wet May but no rain since the 1st of June.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3749
photos
27
followers
16
following
999% complete
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U1
Taken
18th June 2024 3:21pm
Tags
green
,
clouds
,
field
