Photo 3672
Hiding
Just skimming across the sand. I almost didn't see him.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3795
photos
25
followers
14
following
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
HERO12 Black
Taken
10th July 2024 12:16pm
ocean
stingray
Thom Mitchell
ace
Very cool "catch"!
August 6th, 2024
