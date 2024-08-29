Previous
Sunflower by lstasel
Photo 3723

Sunflower

29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Exquisite detail!
Plus, my inner mathematician is *always* a sucker for the spiral patterns in seed heads!
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise