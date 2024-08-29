Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3723
Sunflower
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3824
photos
25
followers
14
following
1020% complete
View this month »
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
3722
3723
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th August 2024 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
sunflower
Thom Mitchell
ace
Exquisite detail!
Plus, my inner mathematician is *always* a sucker for the spiral patterns in seed heads!
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Plus, my inner mathematician is *always* a sucker for the spiral patterns in seed heads!