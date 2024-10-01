Previous
Cloudy Skies by lstasel
Photo 3756

Cloudy Skies

I tried hand holding a 4 second shot. Pretty blurry but not as bad as I thought it would be.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1029% complete

