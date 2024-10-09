Sign up
Photo 3764
Dash
Playing ball with another one of my sister's rescue dogs. He is Border Collie, Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again.
Tags
dog
,
pet
