Previous
Next
Dash by lstasel
Photo 3764

Dash

Playing ball with another one of my sister's rescue dogs. He is Border Collie, Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
1031% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise