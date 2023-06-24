Sign up
Almost
The best shot I have taken of her yet. One of these days I will see here before she gets to the house. I think she comes by every day, sometimes in the morning and sometimes in the evening.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
26
NIKON D750
24th June 2023 5:07pm
Tags
fox
