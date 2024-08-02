Previous
Such a blaze of colour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2758

Such a blaze of colour

on my neighbour's tree! It is crowded with these beautiful blooms but difficult to shoot in the wind.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christina ace
Lovely colours
August 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2024  
