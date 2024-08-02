Sign up
Photo 2758
Such a blaze of colour
on my neighbour's tree! It is crowded with these beautiful blooms but difficult to shoot in the wind.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hibiscus
Christina
Lovely colours
August 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Gorgeous
August 2nd, 2024
