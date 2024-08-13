Previous
Another view by ludwigsdiana
Another view

of the lavender field. I obviously was so thrilled to have found it that I took too many photos.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Diana

Tia ace
Lovely focus
August 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is beautiful! I love the DOF.
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful image & great dof.
August 13th, 2024  
