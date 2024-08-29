Sign up
Previous
Photo 2785
Just about fully open
and the whole bush full of them looks great too.
The weather has bee too bad this week, but I will post a photo next week.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9432
photos
284
followers
153
following
Tags
picushion
Annie D
ace
glorious :)
August 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colour and detail.
August 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2024
