29 / 365
Just find the correct wire
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
Tags
street-97
John Walton
ace
Historically here, electrical mains wiring was all above ground. If that were not bad enough, whenever there was a problem, electricians would rewire the property from the mains connection and leave the former now redundant wiring in situ. There is an ongoing programme to have all mains wiring underground but the set-up shown in the photograph is not uncommon.
November 12th, 2022
