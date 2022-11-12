Previous
Just find the correct wire by lumpiniman
29 / 365

Just find the correct wire

12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

John Walton

@lumpiniman
John Walton ace
Historically here, electrical mains wiring was all above ground. If that were not bad enough, whenever there was a problem, electricians would rewire the property from the mains connection and leave the former now redundant wiring in situ. There is an ongoing programme to have all mains wiring underground but the set-up shown in the photograph is not uncommon.
November 12th, 2022  
