On my walk today I saw ............ by lumpiniman
On my walk today I saw ............

My walk today was somewhat dominated by the egrets at Naklua Bay. I also saw some street art, more-traditional Thai Buddha souvenirs, shops and the new footpath being constructed.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
