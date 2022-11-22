Sign up
36 / 365
On my walk today I saw ............
My walk today was somewhat dominated by the egrets at Naklua Bay. I also saw some street art, more-traditional Thai Buddha souvenirs, shops and the new footpath being constructed.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
365 Challenges
Tags
collage
omwt-nov22
