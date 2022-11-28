Sign up
38 / 365
On my walk today I saw .............
A beautiful sunny morning for my walk along Beach Road. A case this morning of re-stocking and clearing away some of the structures that were in place for the weekend fireworks events.
PS. - Torrential rain in the afternoon with visibility less than half a mile.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
1406
photos
13
followers
2
following
Dawn
ace
That's a wide variety of scenes in your collage so interesting
November 28th, 2022
