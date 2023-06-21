Sign up
107 / 365
Leeds Minster Oil Painting
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
Photo Details
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous painting. Well spotted.
June 22nd, 2023
