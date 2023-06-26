Previous
Common Ground by lumpiniman
108 / 365

Common Ground

https://www.thestateofthearts.co.uk/features/street-artist-mike-winnard-mining-leeds-history-new-mural-common-ground/

Street artist Mike Winnard on mining Leeds’ history for new mural ‘Common Ground’

December 2018.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise