Previous
Text2image-5 by lumpiniman
253 / 365

Text2image-5

'fall, landscape, autumn, cat, river' used - I was not happy with the cat in the picture so selected it and did a generative replacement using the prompt 'Siamese Cat.' Lense Blur added to the background.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise