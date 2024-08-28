Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
Text2image-5
'fall, landscape, autumn, cat, river' used - I was not happy with the cat in the picture so selected it and did a generative replacement using the prompt 'Siamese Cat.' Lense Blur added to the background.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
2219
photos
27
followers
3
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
1709
1710
1711
253
1712
252
254
253
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Spare
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
text2image-5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close