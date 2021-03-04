Previous
Door Step Milk - A rarity. by lumpiniman
Door Step Milk - A rarity.

Taken 23/03/21

Not a spectacular picture. During this morning's walk I approached this. I was genuinely surprised as I thought the daily milk delivery in glass pint bottles was a thing of the past.
4th March 2021

John Walton

@lumpiniman
