Mandarin Duck at Knaresborough River. by lumpiniman
Photo 1648

Mandarin Duck at Knaresborough River.

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

John Walton

@lumpiniman
Jessica Eby
They're so pretty! My husband was just saying that other day that he would love to see one in person.
April 12th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my word, how beautiful!
April 12th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2024  
