Photo 1648
Mandarin Duck at Knaresborough River.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th April 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
They're so pretty! My husband was just saying that other day that he would love to see one in person.
April 12th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my word, how beautiful!
April 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2024
