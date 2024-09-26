Previous
Why? by lumpiniman
Photo 1736

Why?

On Wednesday I took a photograph of this 2023 Ford Mustang. I then started to play with Photoshop. Briefly, I clicked on select subject and selected the car in its entirety. Using the generative fill function I used the words 'blue car', then 'red and white squares on car' and finally 'black and green striped car.'

Before I got my first result, I expected images of the same car but with different colours/patterns.

I was quite surprised as each image produced a totally different car; one image retained the registration plate, one a blank registration plate and one had no registration plate.


John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
