The Necklace by lumpiniman
Photo 838

The Necklace

I did not see how the bird managed to get its head through the middle of the slice of bread. The bird was not showing any sign of distress.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

John Walton

@lumpiniman
240% complete

Kim Silcock
Amazing
July 13th, 2021  
