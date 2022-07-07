Sign up
Photo 1204
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie
One of many semi-wild dogs living near the Big Buddha Temple, Pattaya. Taken 22nd July 2022 and posted on a blank day.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
0
0
John Walton
@lumpiniman
1218
photos
12
followers
1
following
333% complete
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
22nd July 2022 2:08pm
Tags
ndao6
