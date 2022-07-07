Previous
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie by lumpiniman
Photo 1204

Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

One of many semi-wild dogs living near the Big Buddha Temple, Pattaya. Taken 22nd July 2022 and posted on a blank day.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

John Walton

@lumpiniman
333% complete

