Wat Phothisamphan by lumpiniman
Photo 1493

Wat Phothisamphan

30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
John Falconer ace
I’ve been here. It looks it has received a paint job recently. Great shot.
August 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Now that’s yellow! Nice temple.
August 30th, 2023  
