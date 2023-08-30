Sign up
Previous
Photo 1493
Wat Phothisamphan
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
0
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
1760
photos
18
followers
3
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Latest from all albums
129
1489
130
1490
1491
1492
131
1493
Photo Details
Views 2
2
Comments 2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
30th August 2023 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
I've been here. It looks it has received a paint job recently. Great shot.
August 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Now that's yellow! Nice temple.
August 30th, 2023
