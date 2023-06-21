Previous
Door II by lydiakupi
12 / 365

Door II

This time I took a close-up also because I liked the old door lock so much.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise