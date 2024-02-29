Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
dahlias
my father's favorite subject was flowers -
here are some dahlias using the blasting technique
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Lydia
@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
30
photos
6
followers
7
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
29th February 2024 8:48am
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and great effect. My dad used to cultivate dahlias and send the tubers all over the country.
I have never heard of the blasting technique Lydia, what is it?
February 29th, 2024
Lydia
a drawing on the paper is blocked off with wax and then covered with ink or other colored materials most of which is blown off again or blasted away, have myself never done it yet
@ludwigsdiana
February 29th, 2024
