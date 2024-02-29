Previous
dahlias by lydiakupi
30 / 365

dahlias

my father's favorite subject was flowers -
here are some dahlias using the blasting technique
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Lydia

@lydiakupi
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and great effect. My dad used to cultivate dahlias and send the tubers all over the country.

I have never heard of the blasting technique Lydia, what is it?
February 29th, 2024  
Lydia
a drawing on the paper is blocked off with wax and then covered with ink or other colored materials most of which is blown off again or blasted away, have myself never done it yet @ludwigsdiana
February 29th, 2024  
