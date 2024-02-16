Previous
booties by lydiakupi
booties

Love the colours of my new booties, though it looks, as there will be no snow this winter
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Lydia

@lydiakupi
I want to improve my skills in photography and see how others are doing it. It's worth trying to take a photo a day and find...
Photo Details

