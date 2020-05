Blue Angels

The Blue Angels flew over the Dallas - Fort Worth area saluting and thanking all healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19. We had gone to the park to take flower pictures trying out some new methods in lieu of being near a hospital to catch the Blue Angels with the contrails. And we heard them coming so pointed my camera up and shot...wrong lens, wrong settings, no contrails. But I got a shot and it was worth it.