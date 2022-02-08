Previous
God Bless America! by lynne5477
Photo 2002

Took this shot of the Bald Eagle at the Fort Worth Zoo today. Of course, had to shoot through the fence but I liked that he spread his wings for us. Usually, he isn't really in a decent place to get a good image.
