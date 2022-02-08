Sign up
Photo 2002
God Bless America!
Took this shot of the Bald Eagle at the Fort Worth Zoo today. Of course, had to shoot through the fence but I liked that he spread his wings for us. Usually, he isn't really in a decent place to get a good image.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2002
photos
138
followers
182
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
america
,
zoo
,
eagle
,
fort_worth
