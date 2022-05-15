Previous
Day Lilly by lynne5477
Photo 2041

Day Lilly

This shot was taken using in-camera focus stacking of 8 images.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful macro shot.
May 15th, 2022  
