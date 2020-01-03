Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1614
Brown
For a person who loves color, it's going to be a long winter! At least there was sunshine when I took this.
~Praying for an end to the tragic fires in Australia. Thinking of all my 365 friends who live there and hoping you are all safe.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2075
photos
401
followers
257
following
442% complete
View this month »
1606
1607
1608
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st January 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close