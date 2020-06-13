Previous
We Have Poppies by lynnz
We Have Poppies

for the first time ever in our little flower garden.
*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful addition to any garden. Love your photo.
June 14th, 2020  
