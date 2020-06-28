Sign up
Photo 1724
Rainy Day Abstract
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
3
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2210
photos
386
followers
248
following
3
3
2
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
June 29th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous an beautifully processed.
June 29th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you caught the drops and it does make an interesting abstract.
June 29th, 2020
