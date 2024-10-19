Previous
Grass of Gold by lynnz
Photo 2696

Grass of Gold

wild pampas grass in the early morning light
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Heather ace
Wow, Lynn! The backlit grass is almost like frost! Gorgeous yellow streams of sunlight too! Fav!
October 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous glow
October 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Stunning!
October 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light.
October 20th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Fantastic, an instant fav.
October 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful golden light
October 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Gorgeous light.
October 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
October 20th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
What a lovely creative shot.
October 20th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Amazing lighting
October 20th, 2024  
