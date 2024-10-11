Sign up
Photo 2690
Sunset Shot
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
2
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3306
photos
307
followers
162
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th October 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
October 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like a ball of fire.
October 12th, 2024
