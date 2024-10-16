Previous
King of the Road by lynnz
King of the Road

Bighorn Sheep, Badlands, South Dakota USA
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous capture.
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I was just there a couple of weeks ago, this is an awesome capture
October 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
The bighorn rules! What a super capture, Lynn! I love how the bighorn is in light and appears to be headed straight for the car! Stunning mountains in light and shadow too! Fav
October 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture. Hope he gets across without running into anyone.
October 19th, 2024  
