Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2693
King of the Road
Bighorn Sheep, Badlands, South Dakota USA
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3311
photos
307
followers
161
following
738% complete
View this month »
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th October 2024 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous capture.
October 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I was just there a couple of weeks ago, this is an awesome capture
October 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
The bighorn rules! What a super capture, Lynn! I love how the bighorn is in light and appears to be headed straight for the car! Stunning mountains in light and shadow too! Fav
October 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great capture. Hope he gets across without running into anyone.
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close