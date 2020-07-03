Sign up
Photo 1727
Wildflowers By The Lake
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2213
photos
385
followers
248
following
473% complete
View this month »
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd July 2020 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it ...
July 3rd, 2020
KV
ace
Love the blue in the background and water droplets.
July 3rd, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Really charming. The blue and yellow are so beautiful together.
July 3rd, 2020
