Queen Anne's Lace by lynnz
Queen Anne's Lace

and a tick! I didn't see the tick until I downloaded the pictures. I did find one on me after my walk that day. Ick!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Amanda Thepanda
Beautiful
July 10th, 2020  
Lovely! And ick to the tick.
Lovely! And ick to the tick.
July 10th, 2020  
