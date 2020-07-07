Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1731
Queen Anne's Lace
and a tick! I didn't see the tick until I downloaded the pictures. I did find one on me after my walk that day. Ick!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
2
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2219
photos
384
followers
249
following
474% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2020 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Amanda Thepanda
Beautiful
July 10th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Lovely! And ick to the tick.
July 10th, 2020
