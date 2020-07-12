Sign up
Photo 1734
Dewdrops
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
2
0
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2221
photos
385
followers
249
following
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely.
July 14th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The one drop in the middle is very clear! So sparkling.
July 14th, 2020
