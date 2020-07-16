Previous
Bridge of Madison County by lynnz
Photo 1737

Bridge of Madison County

Holliwell Bridge, one of the covered bridges in Madison County, Iowa that was featured in the movie
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Lisa Poland
Very cool. Gorgeous bridge.
July 17th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷
Being a Clint Eastwood fan we watched that movie.
July 17th, 2020  
KWind
Fabulous composiiton and POV.
July 17th, 2020  
