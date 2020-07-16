Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1737
Bridge of Madison County
Holliwell Bridge, one of the covered bridges in Madison County, Iowa that was featured in the movie
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
3
0
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2224
photos
385
followers
248
following
475% complete
View this month »
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2020 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Poland
ace
Very cool. Gorgeous bridge.
July 17th, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Being a Clint Eastwood fan we watched that movie.
July 17th, 2020
KWind
ace
Fabulous composiiton and POV.
July 17th, 2020
