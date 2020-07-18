Previous
Yellow Joy by lynnz
Photo 1740

Yellow Joy

18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous shot
July 18th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the happy!
July 18th, 2020  
4rky ace
Something just so cheerful about sunflowers :)
July 18th, 2020  
