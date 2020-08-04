Previous
Lilies by lynnz
Lilies

Some call them Surprise Lilies but we call them Magic Lilies here. They magically shot up out of the bare ground this week!
*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Jacqueline ace
Lovely colour!
August 4th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful color.
August 4th, 2020  
julia ace
We call them 'naked lillies' lovely smell and always a surprise after a dry summer..
August 4th, 2020  
