Photo 1755
Lilies
Some call them Surprise Lilies but we call them Magic Lilies here. They magically shot up out of the bare ground this week!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely colour!
August 4th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful color.
August 4th, 2020
julia
ace
We call them 'naked lillies' lovely smell and always a surprise after a dry summer..
August 4th, 2020
