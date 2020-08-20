Sign up
Photo 1767
River Sunset
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2255
photos
381
followers
247
following
484% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th August 2020 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
eDorre Andresen
ace
Exquisite colors
August 21st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious ..fav
August 21st, 2020
Rob Z
ace
Such amazing colours. :)
August 21st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great light/colours
August 21st, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Gorgeous colors and reflection. Serene and beautiful.
August 21st, 2020
Ron
ace
Oh, you're gonna get some comments on this one. Beautiful!
August 21st, 2020
