Jupiter and Saturn by lynnz
Jupiter and Saturn

I was surprised my camera captured this. Even a moon of Jupiter. Now I wish I had used a tripod maybe a different lens.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
bkb in the city
Very cool. Unfortunately it was overcast here
December 22nd, 2020  
