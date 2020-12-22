Sign up
Photo 1833
Jupiter and Saturn
I was surprised my camera captured this. Even a moon of Jupiter. Now I wish I had used a tripod maybe a different lens.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2332
photos
371
followers
243
following
bkb in the city
Very cool. Unfortunately it was overcast here
December 22nd, 2020
