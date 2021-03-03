Previous
Next
Gliding Snow Geese by lynnz
Photo 1877

Gliding Snow Geese

3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot, love your DOF to show the background.
March 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise