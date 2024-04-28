Sign up
Previous
Photo 2584
Sunlit Fountain
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
3
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3197
photos
315
followers
165
following
707% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
So pretty, looking like it's raining golden coins! Interesting background with the windmill.
April 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful and refreshing
April 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 28th, 2024
